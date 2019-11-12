'It's like fireballs exploding in the air'

Video

Australia's bushfires are still raging out of control, sweeping into towns and prompting thousands to flee from their homes.

At least five people have died this fire season and authorities are bracing for possible further tragedies.

Carol Sparks, the mayor of Glen Innes in New South Wales, spoke to the BBC about the horrific scenes she witnessed as fires consumed her town.

