Grace Millane trial: Court shown CCTV of date with man accused of murder
CCTV footage of British backpacker Grace Millane and the man accused of her murder show them kissing while on a Tinder date, a court heard.
The footage shows them in bars and at the hotel where Miss Millane is alleged to have been killed in New Zealand. The British backpacker from Essex, was on a round-the-world trip when she died in Auckland, last December.
07 Nov 2019
