Drought-hit Australian farmers rejoice in rain

Australian drought: Farmers and families rejoice in the rain
Australia is seeing one of its longest dry spells, and farmers have been particularly hit.
But a series of rainstorms broke out in New South Wales over the weekend, bringing much-needed relief to parched lands.
The country needs much more water to end the current drought, but that didn’t stop some farmers and their families revelling in the rain.
04 Nov 2019
