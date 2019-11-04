Drought-hit Australian farmers rejoice in rain
Australia is seeing one of its longest dry spells, and farmers have been particularly hit.

But a series of rainstorms broke out in New South Wales over the weekend, bringing much-needed relief to parched lands.

The country needs much more water to end the current drought, but that didn’t stop some farmers and their families revelling in the rain.

