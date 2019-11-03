Lucky koala escapes Australia bushfire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia bushfire: Lucky koala escapes blaze
A lucky koala has escaped an Australian bushfire in the state of New South Wales, amid fears that hundreds of the animals have been killed.
Named Corduroy Paul by rescuers, he's being treated in a specialist koala hospital and is said to be recovering well.
03 Nov 2019
