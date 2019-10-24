Uluru: 'It's been our dream to do it'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tourists climb Australia's Uluru before ban kicks in

Huge crowds are expected to scramble up Uluru before a ban on climbing it kicks in on Saturday.

The rock is sacred to the Anangu people who have long implored tourists not to climb.

  • 24 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Australian national park turned into waterfalls