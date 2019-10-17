Hecklers dragged out in Hong Kong parliament chaos

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hong Kong: Hecklers dragged out in new parliament chaos
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has been heckled by opposition lawmakers for a second day as she tried to answer questions in parliament.
After shouting and holding up placards, 11 opposition members were removed from the session by security guards.
On Wednesday, Ms Lam was forced to suspend her annual policy address after she was interrupted by the opposition.
Hong Kong has seen months of mass protests against the government, sparked by a proposed extradition law.
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-50079026/hong-kong-hecklers-dragged-out-in-new-parliament-chaosRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window