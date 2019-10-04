Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whale calf rescued from netting in Australia
A young humpback whale has been freed after becoming entangled in shark netting off the coast of Queensland.
The rescue operation was carried out by a team from the New South Wales Police and Department of Primary Industries.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window