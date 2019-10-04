Why Australia is evacuating fish
Evacuating Australia's drought-affected fish

In early 2019, up to a million fish died in Australia's Darling River after drought and extreme weather.

Authorities are now painstakingly trying to relocate as many fish as they can, as another summer approaches.

