Why Australia is evacuating fish

Evacuating Australia's drought-affected fish
In early 2019, up to a million fish died in Australia's Darling River after drought and extreme weather.
Authorities are now painstakingly trying to relocate as many fish as they can, as another summer approaches.
Video edited by Frances Mao.
04 Oct 2019
