Meteor lights up Australian sky
Video

Video shows the moment the sky above the states of Tasmania and Victoria, Australia, was lit up by a meteor.

Experts can't confirm the size of the meteor, which was seen at around 20:30 local time (10:30 GMT) on Friday.

  • 21 Sep 2019
