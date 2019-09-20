Media player
Climate protest student: 'I'm here to step up and say no more'
Teenager Gina Hale is among the thousands of protesters taking part in a day of climate action.
The student, 16, from Brisbane said she felt compelled to protest after learning about the effects of climate change in school.
Protests demanding firm political action on climate change have started and are spreading across the world.
School students in Asia, the Pacific and Africa have already been taking to the streets, inspired by the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
