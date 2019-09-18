Stranded Australian hiker carries leg in 'self-rescue'
Stranded hiker carries leg in 'self-rescue'

Neil Parker suffered multiple fractures after a 20ft (6m) fall while hiking in Queensland, Australia.

  • 18 Sep 2019