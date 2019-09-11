Bodycam shows Australian wildfire evacuations
Australia fires: Bodycam footage shows Queensland evacuations

Queensland Police Service have released footage of their evacuation efforts in a residential neighbourhood, as wildfires have broken out across the state and neighbouring New South Wales.

The wildfire season usually runs from October to April but with fires have starting earlier than expected this year, officials fear it could indicate the worst season on record.

