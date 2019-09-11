Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Bodycam footage shows Queensland evacuations
Queensland Police Service have released footage of their evacuation efforts in a residential neighbourhood, as wildfires have broken out across the state and neighbouring New South Wales.
The wildfire season usually runs from October to April but with fires have starting earlier than expected this year, officials fear it could indicate the worst season on record.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-49663869/australia-fires-bodycam-footage-shows-queensland-evacuationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window