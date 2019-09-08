Queensland bushfire engulfs famous lodge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Queensland bushfire engulfs famous lodge

Raging bushfires in Queensland have badly damaged the heritage-listed Binna Burra Lodge in Lamington National Park.

Fire crews said strong winds fanning the flames made it difficult to save the lodge, built in the 1930s.

Queensland and New South Wales are seeing an unprecedented number of bushfires this early in the spring, officials say.

  • 08 Sep 2019