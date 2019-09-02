Flying student's 'perfect' emergency landing

Media player
Australian flying student makes 'perfect' emergency landing
An Australian man safely landed a light aircraft during his third ever flying lesson, after his instructor blacked out.
In an audio recording from the cockpit, a member of air traffic control staff can be heard guiding Max Sylvester.
He safely landed the Cessna plane at Jandakot Airport in Perth after circling for an hour.
Chuck McElwee, the flight school's owner, said: "There was no damage at all to the plane. Matter of fact, it was a perfect landing."
02 Sep 2019
