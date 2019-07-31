'We didn't want to do a rubbish dad'

Video

A cartoon about a family of dogs and the games they play has become Australia's most streamed TV show - watched more than 100 million times.

Bluey has been praised for its portrayal of fatherhood in 2019 and even credited with helping viewers be better parents.

Now it will be shown around the world under a distribution deal with Disney.

We met Bluey's creators in Brisbane to find out why they think it has been a hit, and why keeping Australian accents was a deal breaker for its international release.

Video by Simon Atkinson. Bluey footage courtesy of ABC Kids & BBC Studios