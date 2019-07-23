Van filled with drugs crashes into police car

Video

A suspected drug carrier has been arrested after crashing a van packed with A$200m (£112m; $140m) of methamphetamine into a patrol car parked outside a police station in Sydney, Australia.

The 28-year-old driver hit the police car at speed, crushing its bonnet, on Monday before racing off.

Police caught him an hour later in Eastwood, a suburb in the city's north.

