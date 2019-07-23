Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Van filled with drugs crashes into police car in Sydney
A suspected drug carrier has been arrested after crashing a van packed with A$200m (£112m; $140m) of methamphetamine into a patrol car parked outside a police station in Sydney, Australia.
The 28-year-old driver hit the police car at speed, crushing its bonnet, on Monday before racing off.
Police caught him an hour later in Eastwood, a suburb in the city's north.
Read more: Australia drug runner crashes meth van into police car.
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-49081537/van-filled-with-drugs-crashes-into-police-car-in-sydneyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window