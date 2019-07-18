David Warren explains his invention to the BBC in 1958

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black box recorder inventor David Warren talks to BBC in 1958
In 1958, scientist David Warren flew from England to Australia to show off his pioneering invention - the black box flight recorder.
This archive footage captures him explaining how it works - and why pilots shouldn't see it as a snooping device.
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-49031957/black-box-recorder-inventor-david-warren-talks-to-bbc-in-1958Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window