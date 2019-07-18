'I helped the world watch the Moon landing'
About 600 million people watched Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walk on the Moon in July 1969.

But many of those pictures were only possible thanks to a scientific outpost in rural Australia.

We visited Parkes in New South Wales to meet the man who helped get those famous images on to TV sets around the globe.

Video by Simon Atkinson

