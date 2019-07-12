'Freckles' the manta ray helped by divers
Manta ray in distress helped by divers

Deep-water divers Jake Wilton and Monty Halls formed an unlikely friendship with a manta ray after she appeared to ask them for help.

The three-metre-wide gentle giant, affectionately named Freckles by local divers, approached them and flipped over in the water to show them her problem – hooks embedded under her right eye.

