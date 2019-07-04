Media player
Alek Sigley: Australian PM confirms North Korea detainee's release
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tells parliament that Alek Sigley, who went missing while studying in North Korea, has been released from detention.
04 Jul 2019
