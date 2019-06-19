Media player
Video
Rugby-playing detective tackles intruder
An Australian detective was forced to take action after an unexpected interruption to a press conference by a man who had allegedly made inappropriate comments to a teenage girl.
Luckily for Detective Daren Edwards, he was able to draw on his past experience as a rugby league player, and made the perfect tackle.
19 Jun 2019
