The Australian language which barely anybody speaks
European settlement wiped out half of Australia's indigenous languages, and about 100 more are in serious danger of being lost.

Miriwoong is one of them. Spoken for tens of thousands of years in a part of Western Australia, the language is now spoken by only a handful of fluent speakers.

But there is a huge push to keep the language alive. So why is it so important?

Video by Simon Atkinson

  • 16 Jun 2019
