Media player
Video
ABC raid: Police arrive to search Australia's public broadcaster
Police officers arrived at the Sydney headquarters of Australia's public broadcaster on Wednesday morning with a warrant to search for documents.
The police action is related to articles about alleged misconduct by Australian forces in Afghanistan.
The ABC and organisations representing journalists have protested over the raid.
05 Jun 2019
