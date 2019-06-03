Media player
Chinese warships arrive in Sydney Harbour
Three Chinese warships sailed into Sydney Harbour on Monday in an unannounced visit, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the visit - which will last for four days- was not unexpected and was part of an ongoing programme.
