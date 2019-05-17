The fed up voters of Queensland

Media player
2019 Australia election: Townsville's fed up voters
With lots of marginal seats, Queensland will be critical in Australia's election on Saturday.
But voters in Townsville say they're bored of politics and just want jobs and investment.
Filmed and edited by Tim McDonald.
17 May 2019
