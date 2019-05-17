The Chinese-Australians making political history
When Australians go to the polls on 18 May in a federal election, history could well be made in the seat of Chisholm in Melbourne, where two Chinese-Australian candidates are running against each other to become the first Chinese-Australian MP in the lower house.

  • 17 May 2019