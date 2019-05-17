The Chinese-Australians making political history
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Chinese-Australians making political history

There are around 1.2 million Australians with Chinese heritage but there has never been a Chinese-Australian MP in the lower house.

When Australians go to the polls on 18 May in a federal election, history could well be made in the seat of Chisholm in Melbourne, where two Chinese-Australian candidates are running against each other.

Produced by Danny Vincent

  • 17 May 2019
Go to next video: How sausages get Australians out to vote