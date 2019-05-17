Media player
Video
The Chinese-Australians making political history
There are around 1.2 million Australians with Chinese heritage but there has never been a Chinese-Australian MP in the lower house.
When Australians go to the polls on 18 May in a federal election, history could well be made in the seat of Chisholm in Melbourne, where two Chinese-Australian candidates are running against each other.
Produced by Danny Vincent
17 May 2019
