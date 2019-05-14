Cheeky toddler invades football pitch
Toddler invades Aussie rules football pitch during game

Two-year-old Pippa decided she wanted to be part of the action at an amateur Australian rules game in Melbourne.

She was later reunited with her father.

And the final score? St Bernard's 39 - Old Melburnians 49

