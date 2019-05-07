Massive dust cloud engulfs city

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Massive dust storm engulfs Australian city
A huge dust cloud has swept across the city of Mildura in Australia.
On Tuesday, wind gusts reached speeds of up to 87km/h (54mph).
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window