Australian power up for grabs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia election 2019: What's up for grabs?
Australians will vote in a general election on 18 May, the country's prime minister has announced.
The poll will decide whether Scott Morrison's Liberal government wins a third term or is replaced by a Labor administration led by Bill Shorten.
All 151 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, as well as half of the 76 seats in the Senate.
BBC correspondent Hywel Griffith explains what's at stake.
-
11 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window