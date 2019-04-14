Why strangers are paying Australians' debts

Video

A fundraising campaign in Australia has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to stop Aboriginal women from being imprisoned because of unpaid fines.

Campaigners say the "unjust" law in Western Australia is having a crippling impact on families living in poverty. It affects a hugely disproportionate number of indigenous Australians.

The BBC met some women in Perth who have been jailed or fear imprisonment.

Video by Simon Atkinson and Hywel Griffith