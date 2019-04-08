Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Shameful and un-Australian' vegan protests
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called animal rights activists "shameful and un-Australian" after dozens were arrested in nationwide protests.
On Monday, activists broke into abattoirs and chained themselves up to protest against the meat industry.
Mr Morrison said the activism was damaging to farmers' livelihoods.
-
08 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-47856504/dozens-of-animal-rights-protesters-arrested-in-australiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window