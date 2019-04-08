'Shameful and un-Australian' vegan protests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Shameful and un-Australian' vegan protests

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called animal rights activists "shameful and un-Australian" after dozens were arrested in nationwide protests.

On Monday, activists broke into abattoirs and chained themselves up to protest against the meat industry.

Mr Morrison said the activism was damaging to farmers' livelihoods.

  • 08 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Can a vegan love a meat eater?