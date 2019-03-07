Why Australia barred Huawei from 5G network
Malcolm Turnbull: Why Australia barred Huawei from 5G network

Australia's former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tells the BBC why his government barred Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from providing equipment to the country's 5G network.

Huawei is accused of being a gateway for China to spy on the West, a claim it strongly denies.

Interview by the BBC's Andrew Neil

