'A huge wall of flame, it's a monster'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia bushfires: Homes destroyed in Victoria

Hundreds of firefighters are battling fires in Victoria, Australia.

Multiple lightning strikes on Friday started the largest fire in Bunyip State Park, east of Melbourne.

The country's meteorology bureau said plumes of smoke have risen up to 15km into the atmosphere.

  • 03 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'I survived disaster - then found my horse'