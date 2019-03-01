Video

Cardinal George Pell's first police interview over 1996 sexual abuse allegations has been released, showing him describing them as "disgraceful rubbish".

Jurors were shown the 2016 video during Pell's trial last year, which saw him convicted on five charges. The cardinal is awaiting sentencing in Melbourne but maintains his innocence.

The police interview was carried out in a hotel room in Rome - close to the Vatican where Pell was living.