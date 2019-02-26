'Burn in hell, Pell'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Pell to appeal child abuse conviction

Australian Cardinal George Pell has been found guilty of sexual offences against children while in his first year as archbishop of Melbourne.

The former Vatican treasurer is the most senior figure in the Roman Catholic Church to be convicted of such crimes.

Pell is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, but is appealing against his conviction.

Read more: George Pell: Cardinal found guilty of sexual offences in Australia

  • 26 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Pope: Abusers are 'tools of Satan'