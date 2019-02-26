'Burn in hell, Pell'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Pell to appeal child abuse conviction
Australian Cardinal George Pell has been found guilty of sexual offences against children while in his first year as archbishop of Melbourne.
The former Vatican treasurer is the most senior figure in the Roman Catholic Church to be convicted of such crimes.
Pell is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, but is appealing against his conviction.
Read more: George Pell: Cardinal found guilty of sexual offences in Australia
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window