Christmas Island official: 'They didn’t even warn us'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A local politician says re-opening the detention centre is political scaremongering.

The president of Christmas Island's local government, Gordon Thomson, says re-opening the controversial detention centre is political scaremongering - and the island doesn't have the facilities to provide the necessary medical care for refugees.

  • 13 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Cost of migrant detention v alternatives