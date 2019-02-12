Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hakeem al-Araibi thanks Australia for support on arrival in Melbourne
Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi has returned home to Australia following his release from a Thai jail.
He thanked supporters on arrival in Melbourne Airport on Tuesday.
The Bahraini national was detained for over two months in a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on an Interpol notice issued by Bahrain.
The Arab kingdom ended extradition attempts on Monday, following an international human rights campaign.
-
12 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-47207729/hakeem-al-araibi-thanks-australia-for-support-on-arrival-in-melbourneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window