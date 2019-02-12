Hakeem al-Araibi thanks Australia for support
Video

Hakeem al-Araibi thanks Australia for support on arrival in Melbourne

Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi has returned home to Australia following his release from a Thai jail.

He thanked supporters on arrival in Melbourne Airport on Tuesday.

The Bahraini national was detained for over two months in a Bangkok prison after he was arrested on an Interpol notice issued by Bahrain.

The Arab kingdom ended extradition attempts on Monday, following an international human rights campaign.

