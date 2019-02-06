'I survived disaster - then found my horse'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Black Saturday disaster: An escape, a horse and 'living the unlived life'
Australia's deadliest bushfire disaster, Black Saturday, killed 173 people on 7 February, 2009.
Karen Curnow was one of many locals who endured a terrifying escape to survive.
Ten years on, she tells the BBC about her bond with Walker – a horse that somehow survived the fire and is “literally what I have left”.
Video by Simon Atkinson
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-47139604/black-saturday-disaster-an-escape-a-horse-and-living-the-unlived-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window