Queensland dam gates opened
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia's Townsville dam gates opened

Residents near the Australian city of Townsville anxiously await the arrival of water from the gates of a dam that had to be fully opened on Sunday.

Monsoon rains have continued across Queensland swelling the dam beyond its capacity.

  • 03 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Townsville families evacuated on rafts