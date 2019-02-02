Townsville families evacuated on rafts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia weather: Queensland floods force Townsville families to evacuate

Intense rain in north-eastern Australia has triggered severe flooding, turning streets into rivers, sweeping away cars and forcing families to evacuate.

The city of Townsville in Queensland has been worst hit, with dozens of homes inundated with water.

The army is helping with the emergency effort.

  • 02 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Cane toads hitch ride on python's back