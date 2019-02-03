Saving Australia's unusual 'walking' fish

Media player
Spotted handfish: Saving Tasmania's unusual 'walking' species
The spotted handfish is a critically endangered species that is found only in a small area of Tasmania, Australia.
With distinctive fins that look like hands, the slow-moving fish appears to "walk" rather than swim.
The "weird" fish are said to grow up to 12cm (4.7 inches).
Scientists are making painstaking efforts to save the species from extinction.
Video by Sarah Abbott.
03 Feb 2019
