Saving Australia's unusual 'walking' fish
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spotted handfish: Saving Tasmania's unusual 'walking' species

The spotted handfish is a critically endangered species that is found only in a small area of Tasmania, Australia.

With distinctive fins that look like hands, the slow-moving fish appears to "walk" rather than swim.

The "weird" fish are said to grow up to 12cm (4.7 inches).

Scientists are making painstaking efforts to save the species from extinction.

Video by Sarah Abbott.

  • 03 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Rare angel shark spotted off Welsh coast