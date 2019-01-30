'If we return our lives are in danger'

Media player
The Afghan Invictus athletes claiming asylum in Australia
Six members of the team representing Afghanistan at the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney haven't gone home.
The games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, feature teams of athletes made up of sick and injured service personnel from the competing countries.
The Afghan athletes told the BBC why they claimed asylum in Australia and why they feel Afghanistan isn't a good place to have a disability.
They're currently living legally in Australia while they wait for the outcome of their applications.
