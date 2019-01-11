Tearful Murray fears end of career

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tearful Andy Murray fears end of career
Britain's Andy Murray fears next week's Australian Open could be his last tournament.
The three-time Grand Slam winner, who is struggling to recover from hip surgery, was in tears as he spoke to journalists in Melbourne on Friday.
- Aussie Open could be my last - Murray
- Oh-so-nears, tears & triumphs - how Murray helped create golden period for British sport
- The moment Murray knew the game was up
- Murray 'a champion on and off court' - US legend King leads tributes
- 'Scots look at Murray and are proud he is one of them'
- Andy Murray: A career in 10 pictures
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window