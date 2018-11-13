Making 'baby formula' for Aussie animals
Video

Australia animals: Making 'baby formula' for native wildlife

Wombaroo develops formulas to feed injured and orphaned wildlife - helping replace the mother's milk and giving the animals a chance to survive and thrive.

We went to South Australia to meet the director of the family business as well as some very cute creatures, from sugar gliders and joeys to bilbys and possums.

Filmed and produced by Simon Atkinson

  • 13 Nov 2018
