Making 'baby formula' for Aussie animals

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia animals: Making 'baby formula' for native wildlife
Wombaroo develops formulas to feed injured and orphaned wildlife - helping replace the mother's milk and giving the animals a chance to survive and thrive.
We went to South Australia to meet the director of the family business as well as some very cute creatures, from sugar gliders and joeys to bilbys and possums.
Filmed and produced by Simon Atkinson
-
13 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-46189880/australia-animals-making-baby-formula-for-native-wildlifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window