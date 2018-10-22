‘When a child spoke up, they weren’t believed’
Australia sexual abuse: PM delivers apology to victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has given an emotional national apology to victims of child sexual abuse.

It follows a five-year inquiry which found tens of thousands of children had suffered abused in the nation's institutions over decades.

