Watch your heads! Plane flies low over city
Royal Australian Air Force plane flies low over Brisbane

Residents in Brisbane, Australia were treated to a low-flying show when a Royal Australian Air Force plane flew over the city's river.

The C17A Globemaster plane's flight was part of the preparations for the annual Riverfire arts festival in Brisbane.

  • 11 Oct 2018
