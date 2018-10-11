Watch your heads! Plane flies low over city

Media player
Royal Australian Air Force plane flies low over Brisbane
Residents in Brisbane, Australia were treated to a low-flying show when a Royal Australian Air Force plane flew over the city's river.
The C17A Globemaster plane's flight was part of the preparations for the annual Riverfire arts festival in Brisbane.
11 Oct 2018
