Shane Warne: Factory worker to cricket champion
The world-beating cricket champion, Shane Warne, went from having his "dream shattered" to captaining the Australian cricket team to unrivalled success, he describes in his new autobiography.

He says: "I worked in factories and delivered beds... in the next 18 months I was playing cricket for Australia, it all happened so fast".

  • 10 Oct 2018
