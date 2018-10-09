Media player
Whale calf rescued from shark net near Australian coast
In a two hour ordeal, rescuers from the Australian Sea World Research and Rescue Foundation team freed a new-born humpback whale calf from a shark net off the Gold Coast.
09 Oct 2018
