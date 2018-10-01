Take a look around world's biggest battery

Media player
World's biggest battery: a look around Tesla project
A remote part of South Australia is home to the world's largest lithium-ion battery.
We take a look round the Tesla project that aims to cut power blackouts.
Video filmed and edited by Simon Atkinson.
01 Oct 2018
