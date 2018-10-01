Take a look around world's biggest battery
World's biggest battery: a look around Tesla project

A remote part of South Australia is home to the world's largest lithium-ion battery.

We take a look round the Tesla project that aims to cut power blackouts.

Video filmed and edited by Simon Atkinson.

